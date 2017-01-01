HHD Board of Directors hears funding options

The Haxtun Hospital District Board of Directors’ meeting opened with a presentation from David Clamage with Saulsbury Hill Financial on funding options for a possible expansion of the existing hospital building. Board members have been actively researching funding possibilities since a presentation on expansion options by the Erdman group last July. PC Commissioners re-organize; Kinnie elected chair With the start of the new year comes re-organization for the Board of County Commissioners. During a meeting on Jan. 31, Joe Kinnie was elected as new chairman for Phillips County for 2017. In addition to electing a new chair, commissioners Harlan Stern and Don Lock were sworn into office. The two ran unopposed for another term as commissioner during elections in November. Vandenbark signs with

Orediggers on National Signing Day The observation of National Signing Day, held last Wednesday, Feb. 1, brought National Letters of Intent to the table at Fleming Community/School Library. The first of two seniors to sign collegiate football contracts that day was Alex Vandenbark. Vandenbark has accepted a four-year scholarship to play football while furthering his education at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden.



4Hers help serve at Hospice benefit PHILLPS COUNTY 4-H members helped serve the annual benefit cajun boil for Hospice of the Plains on Saturday night at the Haxtun Community Center. Those who helped set up, serve, clean up and brought pies for the silent auction are pictured back row (l-r), Christopher Durbin, Grace Gibson, Brooklyn Plumb, Kylee Workman, Hailey Durbin and Aly Lock; middle row (l-r), Caden Sporhase, Addison Oliver, Coleman Firme, Carter Lock, Braden Plumb and Isaiah Rueter; front row (l-r), Haylie Carpenter, Kaylee Lock and Paige Oliver.