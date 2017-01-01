Bornhoft earns security duty at inauguration

On Friday, Jan. 20 when hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C. to witness President-elect Donald Trump take his oath of office, law enforcement officers from around the United States stood to protect; among those who stood guard was Colorado State Patrol Trooper Marc Bornhoft. Local business expands to include Viaero store Haxtun’s downtown business district now includes Viaero Wireless. The new addition is located in the Pro-Till building at 125 S. Colorado Avenue. Where will Phillips County property tax dollars go in 2017? Every year in December most of the taxing entities in the county adopt a mill levy (schools are in June). The mill levy is applied to the assessed value of that entity and determines how many tax dollars they will receive in the upcoming budget year. The assessed value of the entire county is certified by Doug Kamery, Phillips County Assessor. For 2016 the assessed value of the entire county is $88,413,157. The mill levies of each tax district are applied to their 2016 value and taxes are collected in 2017. Some entities get to collect taxes on that entire assessed value, but most collect only on the portion of the county where they provide services. There are 16 tax entities in the County.



