Haxtun Town Council opts to continue trash pickup

Sanitation pickup was again a topic of discussion at the Haxtun Town Council meeting. Council members decided to continue with the Town’s trash pickup instead of contracting with an outside company to do so. Fleming TC votes to increase electric & water rates The Fleming Town Council met for an employee performance meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 5:35 p.m. at the Town Hall in Fleming with Mayor Larry Schaefer presiding. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. The following council members were present: Sue Einspahr, Mike Dettmer, Nancy Glaspie, John Stone and Shadow Tiger. Pam Harms was absent. Haxtun Community Auxiliary plans benefit dinner for BOCES In September and October of last year, Northeast Colorado Health Department officials gave vision screenings to over 2,780 students throughout 12 school districts. Of that number, 230 were referred onto eye doctors and specialists for further testing. During a 2016 child find, 236 children were screened for vision testings, 152 of those with a vision screen camera purchased in 1999. That camera is now reaching the end of its life span due to discontinued film and the Haxtun Community Auxiliary is working with BOCES to help raise funds for a new testing camera.



County officials sworn in PHILLIPS COUNTY Commissioners Don Lock, middle, and Harlan Stern, right, take their oath of office from Judge Kimbra Killin on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10 at the county courthouse. During elections at the end of last year voters re-elected Lock and Stern to fill four-year terms as well as retained Judge Killin.