|
|
- WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2017 -
|
Haxtun Preschool earns five star rating from Colorado ShinesHaxtun’s Bullpup Preschool recently received the State’s highest ranking from the Colorado Shines rating system. The preschool scored a five star ranking with 24 others from around the State out of more than 2,700 facilities.
Rep. Jerry Sonnenberg questions State hospital remodel expenses You’ve heard of the $600 hammer, right?
|
Fourth graders explore
HAXTUN’S fourth graders stand with one foot on each side of the Continental Divide on a giant map sponsored by the Colorado Geographic Alliance. Volunteers from CGA travel the State with the giant map and teach Colorado youth about their home state. The map and Coordinator Rebecca Theobald visited Haxtun Elementary School on Wednesday, Jan. 18 teaching students about Colorado’s demographics and history using the Colorado Giant Map as a tool.
|
Links & Resources