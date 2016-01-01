|
- WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2017 -
Phillips County Commissioners adopt 2017 budget The Phillips County Commissioners adopted the 2017 county budget on Dec. 9, 2016. The commissioners put the mill levy back to 28.28 after giving a temporary tax credit of 0.85 in 2016. That credit was given because of the large increase in assessed value. This year the county’s assessed value decreased $2,780,649 from $91,193,806 in 2015 to $88,413,157 in 2016. There was only $321,980 of new construction in the County, with the largest property value decreases occurring in natural gas production and state assessed property. Overall property tax collection will decrease $1,122. Total county tax dollars collected will be $2,500,324.
Fake urine could be flushed by General Assembly this year Marijuana sales in Colorado topped $1 billion last year. That may have triggered an upswing in the sale of another product: synthetic urine, which helps users fool employers and parole officers in drug tests.
Church celebrates 100 years
HAXTUN CHURCH of the Brethren, located at the corner of Logan Avenue and Chase Street.
